How to Get Around Those New Netflix Ads

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
1 minute read
| Quick Tip

Apparently Netflix is testing some advertisements on its website. If you’re on a binging spree, you could start seeing ads for other Netflix content in between episodes (via ArsTechnica).

[How to See the Hidden Categories of Netflix]

Netflix Ads

People are predictably angry about the move, because online services like Netflix are a way to escape cable advertisements. Personally, it doesn’t seem that bad. If they were ads for products or other random bullsh*t, I would be annoyed. But ads for other Netflix shows doesn’t sound terrible. It’s just another way to find shows you might be interested in.

Image of Netflix ads settings.

Netflix responded to Ars, saying:

We are testing whether surfacing recommendations between episodes helps members discover stories they will enjoy faster.

However, I was browsing Reddit over the weekend and saw that user u/bondjimbond shared a tip in the LifeProTips subreddit. You can opt out of these Netflix ads by going into Account > Settings > Test Participation and turn it off. Alternatively, go to Netflix.com/DoNotTest.

[Netflix, Facing New Challenges, Launches Perilous Pricing Experiment]

1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
MacMike Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
MacMike
Member
MacMike
#29178
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Excellent info, thanks Andrew.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
9 minutes ago