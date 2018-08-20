How to Get Around Those New Netflix Ads

Apparently Netflix is testing some advertisements on its website. If you’re on a binging spree, you could start seeing ads for other Netflix content in between episodes (via ArsTechnica).

Netflix Ads

People are predictably angry about the move, because online services like Netflix are a way to escape cable advertisements. Personally, it doesn’t seem that bad. If they were ads for products or other random bullsh*t, I would be annoyed. But ads for other Netflix shows doesn’t sound terrible. It’s just another way to find shows you might be interested in.

Netflix responded to Ars, saying:

We are testing whether surfacing recommendations between episodes helps members discover stories they will enjoy faster.

However, I was browsing Reddit over the weekend and saw that user u/bondjimbond shared a tip in the LifeProTips subreddit. You can opt out of these Netflix ads by going into Account > Settings > Test Participation and turn it off. Alternatively, go to Netflix.com/DoNotTest.

