How to Install macOS Mojave System Updates

In macOS High Sierra and earlier operating system updates show up in the Updates tab in the App Store, but not so in macOS Mojave. Now you have to make a trip to System Preferences instead. Here’s how it works.

To get to the system update option in macOS Mojave go to Apple menu > About This Mac and click Software Update. Alternately, you can go to Apple menu > System Preferences and select Software Update. If there’s a system update it’ll show up here.

You can also manage software update settings from the Software Update preferences. Check Automatically keep my Mac up to date to auto-install software updates, or leave the setting disabled to control when updates install.

Click Advanced to manage what auto-installs. You can auto-check for updates, download updates automatically, auto-install system and App Store updates, and auto-install system data files and security updates.

macOS Mojave was introduced at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference in early June and is available as a developer and public beta now. The official release is planned for this fall as a free upgrade.