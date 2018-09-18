How to Manage AppleCare Plans and What You Can Do

Apple has a support page that tells customers how to manage AppleCare plans. Whether it’s AppleCare+ or AppleCare Protection, it’s possible to cancel your plan and get a refund.

Manage AppleCare

You can manage AppleCare from an iOS device, Mac, or PC. It uses the same payment information linked to your Apple ID.

Cancel an AppleCare Plan Paid in Full

If you already paid for your AppleCare plan, you can still cancel it. Things to keep in mind:

If you cancel your AppleCare plan within 30 days of your purchase date, you’ll get a full refund, minus the value of any service already provided.

If you cancel your AppleCare plan more than 30 days after your purchase, you’ll get a refund based on the percentage of unexpired AppleCare coverage, minus the value of any service already provided. You can find more information about AppleCare Protection Plan or AppleCare+ in the the AppleCare product Terms and Conditions. If you have AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss, you can find more information in the Insurance Documents.

What You’ll Need to Cancel

When you’re ready to cancel your AppleCare plan, contact Apple Support and tell the advisor that you need help cancelling your plan. Make sure you have these things ready:

The AppleCare agreement number from the Proof of Coverage certificate.

The serial number of the Apple device your AppleCare plan covers.

Your original sales receipt. If you bought the AppleCare plan and the device it covers directly from Apple, we might not need to see your receipt.

