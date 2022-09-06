How to Stream Apple’s ‘Far Out’ Event on Sept. 7

On Sept. 7, Apple will stream its first fall event of 2022, “Far Out.” The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to make several hardware announcements during the keynote. These should include the new iPhone 14 lineup, new Apple Watch models and possibly more. While some members of the press will attend in person, Apple also plans to stream the presentation online for the rest of us. Here are the ways you can tune in.

Stream Apple’s ‘Far Out’ Event In a Web Browser

First, there’s Apple’s Events web page. From any device with a supported browser, you can just go there at the appointed time. It doesn’t matter if you’re on your Mac, PC, iPhone or iPad. Heck, even an Android device can stream the event this way.

Supported browsers include Safari, Chrome, Firefox and others. Just navigate to the Apple Events page and you’ll be good to go.

View the Announcements on YouTube

Apple has already created a placeholder for the presentation on video sharing site YouTube. All you need to do is visit the video link, and the live presentation will stream there. This might be the easiest option, since it will work on any device that YouTube supports.

The tech giant even turned on the “Remind Me” feature in YouTube’s live stream. If you think you might lose track of time and miss out, turn that option on to get notified when it’s time to tune in.

Use the Apple TV App

Next, you can just fire up the Apple TV app to view the event. This is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac and more. The Apple TV app is even available on many gaming consoles and smart TVs.

Just before the event begins, a prominent section will appear in the Apple TV app. Select it, and you’ll be streaming the presentation right on your favorite device.

When Does ‘Far Out’ Launch?

The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. Pacific time. Check out the table below for times in your particular part of the world.