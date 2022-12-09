How to Stream the New Season of ‘Carpool Karaoke’ on Apple TV+

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is making its return with new episodes streaming to Apple TV+, and today we’re taking a look at how to watch and stream the series.

Available on Apple TV+ starting Dec. 9, the all-new episodes feature a variety of celebrities, including Kevin Bacon, Method Man, Ciara, Duran Duran, the cast of For All Mankind and more.

How to Stream the New Season of ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ on Apple TV+

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is premiering new episodes on Apple TV+, and today we’re taking a look at how audiences can stream the series. The new season features a plethora of celebrities “singing along to their personal playlists and embarking on new adventures”.

In terms of celebrities, the new season features Duran Duran, Chelsea and Hillary Clinton, Method Man, Chris Redd as well as the cast of the Apple TV+ series For All Mankind.

Users are able to stream the series so long as they have an Apple TV+ account. Available for $6.99 a month, users can also save by bundling the streaming service alongside an Apple One subscription.

Using your subscription and Apple ID, viewing the series is as simple as logging into the Apple TV+ app. Naturally, the app is available through the Apple TV 4K, but most streaming devices and televisions should include the app as well. This includes devices such as a Roku or Amazon Fire Stick.

Of course, the new season of Carpool Karaoke: The Series is also available through a web browser at tv.apple.com.

For the series, Carpool Karaoke has been making waves at the Emmy Awards. At the 2022 Emmy’s, the series took home awards for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety series for the fifth consecutive time. In terms of wins, the series has been nominated and won the award every single year it has been eligible, which makes it one of few series to accomplish this.

Additionally, there’s plenty of great content currently available on Apple TV+, with only more arriving in the future.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is now streaming on Apple TV+.

What are you watching right now? Let us know in the comments.