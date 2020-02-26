How to Take iPad Screenshots Using Your Apple Pencil

I previously laid out a very simple way to take screenshots on an iPad. However, a reader made me aware of another way of doing it using an Apple Pencil – thanks Wab95!

Taking a Screenshot With The Apple Pencil

To take a screenshot using an Apple Pencil, swipe from the bottom left corner of your iPad to the top right. The image you’ve captured then appears and can be edited. I tried this with my Logitech Crayon and it worked with that too, so it seems you can do this with any compatible stylus.