How to Take iPad Screenshots Using Your Apple Pencil

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
I previously laid out a very simple way to take screenshots on an iPad. However, a reader made me aware of another way of doing it using an Apple Pencil – thanks Wab95!

Taking a Screenshot With The Apple Pencil

To take a screenshot using an Apple Pencil, swipe from the bottom left corner of your iPad to the top right. The image you’ve captured then appears and can be edited. I tried this with my Logitech Crayon and it worked with that too, so it seems you can do this with any compatible stylus.

geoduck
Member
geoduck

Woah, that is great. Thanks, and thanks to wab95

1 day ago
Charlotte Henry
Author
Charlotte Henry

RIGHT?! I was so happy when I tested it out!

1 day ago