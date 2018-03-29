Here’s How to Update Your HomePod Software

Launch Apple’s Home app on your iPhone or iPad

app on your iPhone or iPad Tap the Location icon in the upper left corner. It looks like an arrow head.

Tap Home Settings

Pick your HomeKit network

Scroll down to Speakers

Tap Software Update

Tap Download and Install

Once the update starts your HomePod’s activity light starts a spinning circle animation. When it stops the update is complete.

You can also disable automatic updates in the Speaker Software Update setting. I left that feature on even though I know I’ll always start the update myself. That way I know I won’t ever miss an update.

I like that the Software Update option shows you an alert badge if new software is available. I’d like it even better if the Home app icon showed a badge when updates are available, just like Mail shows how many new messages you have.