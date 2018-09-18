How to Use iOS 12’s Measure App

If you installed Apple’s newest version of iOS yesterday, then you may have seen an unfamiliar app called “Measure” that got installed too. (And if not, you can download it from the App Store.)

iOS 12 Measure App on iPhone

This new app allows you to use an augmented reality tape measure through the glory that is ARKit, and it’s, uh…it’s pretty darned cool. Here’s how it works: When you open the app, you’ll first have to move your device around a bit for calibration purposes…

iOS 12 Measure app "Move iPhone" Prompt

But then it’ll ask you to point your camera somewhere.

iOS 12 Measure app "Find a nearby surface to measure" Prompt

You can get measurements on rectangles by just aiming at one, waiting until you see a yellow box around it, and then tapping the plus button.

iOS 12 Measure app Measuring Rectangle iOS 12 Measure app with Measurements on Fuse Box

That’s my fuse box. Aren’t you guys lucky to get to see such an exciting thing?

Once you get your measurements, you can tap any of the white boxes shown on screen to get a pop-up window that’ll let you copy the info.

iOS 12 Measure app Copying Measurements from App

iOS 12 Measure app Copying Measurements from App

If you want to measure something else—like, say, some fridge magnets—you’ll point the on-screen white dot at one side of your object, then tap the plus button to indicate your starting point. Afterward, move the camera to the other side, and tap the plus button again.

iOS 12 Measure app Fridge Magnets Measurement

Yes, yes, I’m off to the side. That’s a reflective fridge, and I wasn’t camera-ready. In fact, I have to point out how challenging it is to find surfaces in my house that are suitable for taking pictures and aren’t gonna show a reflection of me.

I apparently own far too many shiny objects.

