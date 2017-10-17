How to Use One-Handed Zoom in iOS 11’s Maps

As you may know, we’ve long had the ability to double-tap on the Maps screen (and elsewhere around iOS!) to zoom in. Each double tap’ll bring you closer to the point on the map you’re focused on until you can zoom in no more. Like this. Isn’t this a great screenshot of an empty field close to my house?

And of course, you can also use the pinch-to-zoom method that you’re likely familiar with, as well. But iOS 11’s got a great new zooming feature for you one-handed iPhone users; this’ll let you zoom in easily without juggling the device or endlessly double-tapping the screen. What you’ll do is double-tap but hold on the second tap, and then when you drag that finger up and down on the screen, you’ll zoom in and out. Drag up to get closer and down to pull farther out.

Gosh, I am just full of “awesome” screenshots today. Yep. Awesome.

Anyway, once you get the hang of this, it’s pretty sweet. I’m still having to practice the whole “hold on the second tap” thing, though. Apple should never depend on me to do anything that requires any coordination at all, so it’s a good thing I’m not a one-handed iPhone user myself!