How to Watch ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ Without an Apple TV+ Subscription for a Limited Time

Just in time for the holiday, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is now streaming on Apple TV+ without the need for a subscription, and we’re going to show users how to watch the holiday special for free.

With Cupertino having control of the streaming rights to Charlie Brown content, the service is offering a way users can access the classic holiday specials without the need for an Apple TV+ subscription.

How to Watch ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ Without an Apple TV+ Subscription

Apple TV+ is now giving audiences a way to stream A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving without the need for an Apple TV+ subscription. As noted by AppleInsider, Charlie Brown holiday specials have been a staple of the holidays since the 1970s.

However, while these specials typically stream on PBS or ABC, Apple is now following the tradition of offering access to A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving to all audiences.

Watching the special simply requires access to Apple TV+. Users will not need a subscription, though they will need to create an account if they do not have an Apple ID. While there are plenty of devices that support the Apple TV app, such as a Roku or Amazon Fire Stick, audiences will need to ensure that their streaming device has the Apple TV app available.

Naturally, the app is always available through Apple devices, though you may need to redownload it from the App Store.

Additionally, users can also stream the holiday special through a web browser at tv.apple.com.

For those without an Apple TV+ subscription, the streaming service is available for $6.99 per month or through an Apple One subscription. Additionally, if users want to try Apple TV+, there is still a free two-month trial offer in thanks to Selena Gomez that is available until Dec. 2.

Apple TV+ is streaming A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving now until Nov. 27 to all audiences.

Furthermore, Apple will also stream A Charlie Brown Christmas free to all audiences from Dec. 22 until Dec. 25. The platform also plans to add the Peanuts specials I Want a Dog for Christmas and Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales starting Dec. 2.

What are you watching on Apple TV+ right now? Let us know in the comments.