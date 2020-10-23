When your iPhone is behaving itself, you probably don’t think about the possibility of losing your data. Unfortunately, accidents happen. If you somehow damage your iPhone, you could lose all of the personal information you’ve kept stored on the device. Also, when you upgrade to a new iPhone, you might want to restore from a backup. So, here’s how to use iCloud Backup on your iPhone or iPad.

Enabling iCloud Backup

This service may already be turned on. If not, here are the steps you need to take to enable iCloud Backup.

Go to Settings on your iPhone. Tap your Apple ID at the top of the screen. Find your device in the list, and tap it. Tap iCloud Backup. If the switch for iCloud Backup isn’t turned on, switch it on and tap OK. Every 24 hours, as long as your iPhone is connected to Wi-Fi and plugged in to charge, iCloud will try backing up your device. If you’ve never backed up before, or you want a fresh backup, tap Back Up Now to get that done.

That’s all there is to it. Your first backup may take longer than you’d expect, so just be patient. Even your health data will be backed up, so there might be a good chunk of data being transferred.

What Is Included in My Backup?

The iCloud Backup service stores almost all of your personal data, including which apps you have installed and any data they have stored. This includes the following:

App data

Apple Watch backups

Device settings

Home screen and app organization

iMessage, text (SMS), and MMS messages

Photos and videos on your iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

Purchase history from Apple services, like your music, movies, TV shows, apps, and books

Ringtones

Visual Voicemail password (requires the SIM card that was in use during backup)

Anything stored in iCloud likely won’t be backed up. This is information like contacts, calendars, bookmarks, notes, reminders, voice memos, messages in iCloud, iCloud Photos, and shared photos.

Now, let’s look at how to restore a backup.

How to Restore Your Data

Your backups are kept safe and secure on Apple’s iCloud servers. If your device is secured with at least a passcode, they’re also encrypted. When the time comes to restore your data, here’s what you need to do.

Go to Settings on your iPhone. Tap General > Reset and tap Erase All Content and Settings. If you haven’t backed up your iPhone recently, tap Backup Then Erase. Otherwise, just tap Erase Now. Enter your passcode. You’ll be prompted to turn off Activate Lock and remove your device from Find My iPhone. Enter your Apple ID password to do so. When the Apps & Data screen appears, tap Restore from iCloud Backup and sign in with your Apple ID. Go on to Choose Backup, and pick from the list of available backups.

Once this process is complete, your personal data is restored to the device and your installed apps will download.