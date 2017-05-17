iCloud Drive: How to See the Status of Uploads

Boy, I sure have been writing lots of tips about iCloud lately. Is it something in the water? Maybe it’s the cycle of the moon? Have I finally lost my mind?

No, no, and yes. But that doesn’t have anything to do with this tip.

So anyway, I’ve been uploading a ton of stuff lately into iCloud Drive. I finally decided that I like it enough to consolidate everything into the Desktop and Documents syncing feature and abandon some other services I’m using. But I’ve been noticing how supremely unhelpful the little pie chart progress indicator is when I’m uploading a large number of files:

That icon, available in Finder’s sidebar during an upload, is way less info than I want to have sometimes. But how do you get more? Well, one way is to turn on Finder’s Status Bar, the option for which is under the “View” menu.

When you do that and click on the “iCloud Drive” option in Finder’s sidebar, suddenly you’ll get a lot more information about your uploads.

Well, that’s about a billion times more interesting.

I leave the Status Bar on all of the time anyway, as I like how it’ll typically show me the number of items in a folder and the space remaining on the drive I’m looking at.

In that screenshot, you can see right above the Status Bar that I also have the Path Bar on (View > Show Path Bar). This is helpful if you’d like to have a trail of breadcrumbs, so to speak, leading back within the folder structure you’ve navigated through. Any of the location icons in the Path Bar are double-clickable, as well, to return you to someplace you’ve been. Useful if you tend to drill way deep down into folders and then forget where you came from! Not that I ever do that myself, oh no.

Wait, where am I?