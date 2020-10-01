Every Apple user gets 5GB of iCloud at no cost. However, for those that need a bit more, there are three options.

Cost of iCloud Storage

50GB for $0.99 per month – Apple says this is the most popular option. It recommends it for users who simply need to store photos, videos, files, and apps and backing up a device.

200GB for $2.99 per month – This option is good if you need to store lots of photos and videos. It works for a family or an individual who needs a little more storage.

2TB for $9.99 per month – This is a family option – one user can share it with five others.

It is also worth noting the iCloud storage options will be included in the Apple One bundle when that arrives in the fall. 50GB of iCloud storage is included in the Individual bundle ($14.95 per month) and 200GB in the Family bundle ($19.95 per month). Meanwhile, the $29.99 per month Premier tier includes 2TB of iCloud storage.