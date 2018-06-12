Are You Experiencing an Instagram Service Outage? Here’s How to Report It

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| Quick Tip

Have you been experiencing an Instagram service outage? The social media company tweeted that some users are having trouble accessing their Instagram accounts (via 9to5Mac).

[How to Download Instagram Data, Including Photos and Comments]

Instagram Service Outage

I found a website that shows a bit more detail on the Instagram service outage. Outage.report shows reports over a certain period of time, as well as an Instagram outage map that shows people having issues with the service around the world.

[How to Turn Off Instagram’s “Last Active” Tracking Feature]

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account