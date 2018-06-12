Are You Experiencing an Instagram Service Outage? Here’s How to Report It

Have you been experiencing an Instagram service outage? The social media company tweeted that some users are having trouble accessing their Instagram accounts (via 9to5Mac).

Instagram Service Outage

We're aware that some users are having trouble accessing their Instagram accounts. We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible! — Instagram (@instagram) June 12, 2018

I found a website that shows a bit more detail on the Instagram service outage. Outage.report shows reports over a certain period of time, as well as an Instagram outage map that shows people having issues with the service around the world.

