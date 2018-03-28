How to Enable CPU Frequency Monitoring in iStat Menus

Bjango’s iStat Menus can take advantage of Intel software that can monitor your CPU frequency. There are a couple of steps you have to take to do it, but they’re easy. I’ll show you how.

Intel CPU Frequency Monitoring

Modern CPUs vary their frequency according to their device’s needs at the moment. Apple takes advantage of this with Macs (and iOS devices, but that’s a separate topic) in order to save power and reduce heat. The Intel Power Gadget is software that sits deep in macOS (or Windows and Linux) to report on everything your CPU is doing. There are all kinds of things you can do with it. but I’m focusing on iStat Menus with this piece.

For the vast majority of users, there’s little need to enable CPU frequency monitoring unless you just want to. I’m in that camp, and if you’re reading this, you probably are, too.

Enabling iStat Menus CPU Frequency Monitoring

The first thing you need to do to enable CPU frequency monitoring on your Mac is to download the Intel Power Gadget and install it. After you install it, however, you also need to OK it in System Preferences > Security & Privacy. I didn’t get a screenshot when I installed it, but it will appear in the area indicated in the screenshot.

Once you’ve OK’d this, reboot your Mac. When it comes back up, you’ll find the new CPU frequency line as shown in the first screenshot. On my 4GHz iMac 5K (late 2015), I immediately saw my CPU frequency bouncing around between 3 and 4GHz, making my life that little bit more complete.

Yay me! And yay iStat Menus!