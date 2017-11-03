iOS 11: How to Install the iPhone X Ringtone on Your iPhone

There’s an exclusive iPhone X ringtone called Reflection, but if you don’t have the newest iPhone, it’s still possible to get it on older models. Here’s how to install the iPhone X ringtone on your current iPhone.
iPhone X Ringtone
- First, you can download the ringtone here.
- Next, connect your iPhone to your computer via USB, and open iTunes (if it doesn’t automatically open).
- Click on the iPhone icon on the upper left.
- In the sidebar, click on the Tones menu item at the bottom, under On My Device.
- Drag and drop the ringtone file into iTunes, and click Sync.
- On your iPhone, go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics > Ringtone.
- Tap Reflection, and it will be set as your new ringtone.
Note that this only works for ringtone files with the M4R extension.