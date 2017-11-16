iOS 11: How to Remove Photo Metadata for Anonymous Images

Image metadata is typically called Exif data, and it can include date/time of capture, GPS information, type of camera used, and type of software used to edit the photo. If you share images on social media, anyone can potentially download it and view the exif data. Here’s how to remove photo metadata on iOS.

Removing Metadata

In order to view, edit, and remove photo metadata, you’ll have to use a third-party app. An app that I personally use is called Metapho. Another app I’ve found is called ImagExif. What I like about Metapho is it has a Safe Share option. You can quickly share photos with or without metadata directly to social media, or your camera roll.

Of course, photo metadata can be useful. You can use it to organize photos based on location, camera model, or date. This is why I only remove metadata when I share to sites like Facebook or Instagram. These websites don’t need to know where I took the photo, or when. Being able to remove photo metadata can give you peace of mind.