iOS 11: Share Wi-Fi Passwords More Easily With This New Feature

A new feature in iOS 11 lets you easily share Wi-Fi passwords with friends and family. Since it’s easy, this move will hopefully allow people to pick more secure passwords for their networks. Here’s how to make use of this new feature.

Sharing is Caring

If your friends have iPhones and are running iOS 11, this will work for them. All they need to do is go to Settings > Wi-Fi, and tap on the network name. This will make a dialog box pop up on your iPhone or iPad when it’s unlocked. With one tap, you can send the password to your friend. After a slight delay, your friend’s iPhone will automatically fill in the password and join the network.

There are some requirements for it to work:

iOS devices have to be running iOS 11 and have Bluetooth turned on

You have to be in each other’s contact list

You can also use your Mac to share Wi-Fi passwords as long as you’re running macOS High Sierra.