iOS 12.3: How to Use Apple Pay in iTunes and the App Store

In iOS 12.3 Apple gave customers the ability to use Apple Pay in iTunes and the App Store for apps, movies, games, and more. Here’s where to find the setting.

Settings

  1. Open Settings.
  2. Scroll down to iTunes & App Store.
  3. Tap on your Apple ID at the top. In the alert that appears, tap View Apple ID.
  4. Tap Manage Payments. You’ll be taken to a new screen where you’ll see a Link Card button. Tap on that, and you’ll be able to start paying with Apple Pay.

Screenshots on how to use Apple Pay in iTunes

Apple has a support page listing the payment methods you can use with your Apple ID. The ability to use Apple Pay for the App Store, iTunes, etc., it’s available in all countries.

1
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lee Dronick
Member
Lee Dronick

That will be handy!

1 day ago