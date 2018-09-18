iOS 12: How to Create Shortcuts from Siri Suggestions

Shortcuts in iOS 12 is a killer feature because it lets you turn those mundane and repetitive tasks you do on your iPhone or iPad into simple voice commands. Apple even helps you get up and running with some suggestions. Read on to learn how to set up your own Shortcuts from Siri Suggestions.

To set up a Shortcut from a suggestion, do this:

Launch Settings on your iPhone or iPad

on your iPhone or iPad Tap Siri & Search

If you see a suggestion you want to automate, tap it. If not, tap All Shortcuts to see a much longer list.

Now tap the red Record button to teach Siri what to listen for when you want the action to happen

Tap Done to finish setting up your Siri Shortcut

I set up a morning alarm I use regularly so I recorded, “Set my morning alarm” as my phrase. Now when I say, “Hey Siri, set my morning alarm,” it’s automatically set on my iPhone regardless of which iOS device grabbed the command.