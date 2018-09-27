iOS 12: How to Make a Memoji

Apple added a way in iOS 12 make Animoji more personal called Memoji. You can make a Memoji that looks like you, or a fun character. They’re easy to create. Read on to learn how.

Animoji are cartoon-like faces that map to your face in real time so you can record short messages to share in chats. Apple introduced the Messages feature in iOS 11 with the iPhone X. It requires the front-facing True Depth camera to track your face, so you can’t use Animoji or Memoji with the iPhone 8 and earlier, or with current iPad models.

To make your own Memoji, do this:

Launch Messages on your iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR

Open a chat and tap the Animoji icon below the text entry field. It’s the icon that looks like a monkey face.

icon below the text entry field. It’s the icon that looks like a monkey face. Swipe to the right from the left side of the Animoji row to show the plus symbol

Tap the plus to start making your Memoji

to start making your Memoji You can choose different styles and colors for your skin, hair, eyes, and accessories like glasses and hats.

When you’re finished, tap Done . It’s in the upper right corner.

You use a Memoji just like any other Animoji. I made a couple Memoji so I have versions of me with my regular glasses and sunglasses.