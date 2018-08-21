iOS 12: New Control Center Gesture for iPad

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
1 minute read
| Quick Tip

Gestures on Apple’s mobile devices are a little frustrating because they aren’t consistent. That’s improving in iOS 12, especially if you’re already familiar with gestures on the iPhone X. The iPad, for example, now matches the iPhone X App Switcher and Control Center gestures. Here’s how they work.

iOS 11 on iPad Notifications and Control Center/App Center gestures

iOS 11 on iPad: Swipe down for Notifications, swipe up for Control Center and App Switcher

In iOS 11, swiping down on from the top of your iPad display shows Notifications. Swiping up from the bottom shows the Control Center and App Switcher combo view.

iOS 11 Control Center and App Switcher view on iPad

Control Center and App Switcher combined view on iPad in iOS 11

In iOS 12, swiping down from the top left of the iPad display shows Notifications. Swiping up from the bottom shows the App Switcher, and swiping down from the upper right corner shows the Control Center.

iOS 12 Notifications, Control Center, and App Switcher gestures on iPad

iOS 12 on iPad: Top left swipe down for Notifications, Top right swipe down for Control Center, bottom up for App Switcher

Control Center and App Switcher views on iPad in iOS 12

iOS 12 Control Center (left) and App Switcher (right) on iPad

That’s a nice change because now we’ll better unified gestures across Apple’s devices, even if they have a Home button. The change may also be a subtle hint to help support rumors that the Home button is going away this fall on the iPad Pro, just as it did last September on the iPhone X.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of