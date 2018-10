Some people reported being unable to search in Settings after upgrading to iOS 12. But a Redditor found a fix for it.

Search in Settings

u/kstrike155 came up with a clever solution to the issue.

If you can’t search in Settings, switch the device language from English to English (UK) . Close the Setting app, then go back in and switch it back to English . After that you should be able to search again.

