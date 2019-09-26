iOS 13: How to Use Animoji Camera Effects

In iOS 13 you can use Animoji and Memoji camera effects in iMessage and FaceTime. They superimpose over your face to make sending messages and video chats fun. Here’s how to do it.

Animoji Camera Effects

The setting is similar for both iMessage and FaceTime.

Open Messages . Tap the camera icon inside a conversation above the keyboard. Next, tap the star-shaped icon . Tap the Animoji button (monkey) for live, animated effects, or tap the Memoji button (three heads) to drag and drop Memoji stickers onto your screen. In FaceTime, tap your thumbnail to show the effects panel, then find the star button .

