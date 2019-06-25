iOS 13: How to Set Apple Books Reading Goals

Apple Books didn’t see many improvements with iOS 13, but there is a major feature that was added: Apple Books reading goals. Here’s where to find and set goals in iOS 13.
Apple Books Reading Goals
There are two types of reading goals in Apple Books:
- Daily: How many minutes you want to spend reading each day
- Yearly: How many books you want to read each year
When you hit your goal, you’ll see a message pop up with the option to share. I’ll add the caveat that since iOS 13 is still in beta right now, the location and/or UI might change. But for now, you can find Apple Books reading goals by scrolling down in the Reading Now tab.
