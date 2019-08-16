iOS 13: How to Block Email From Certain People

One of the new features coming in iOS 13 is the ability to block emails from people in Mail. Here’s how to do that.

Block Mail

First, when you get an email from someone, you can tap on the person’s name at the top to see their information as shown in Image 1. The interface will look like the one in Contacts. Next, scroll down and tap on Block This Contact as show in Image 2. In Settings > Mail , scroll down and tap on Blocked Sender Options as shown in Image 3. Here you can choose two options: Mark as Blocked, Leave in Inbox ; and Move to Trash . You can choose whichever option you prefer. I chose Move to Trash. Out of sight, out of mind. If you tap the back button, under Blocked Sender Options you can see your entire block list . This includes phone numbers and emails.

