iOS 13: How to Block Email From Certain People

One of the new features coming in iOS 13 is the ability to block emails from people in Mail. Here’s how to do that.
Block Mail
- First, when you get an email from someone, you can tap on the person’s name at the top to see their information as shown in Image 1. The interface will look like the one in Contacts.
- Next, scroll down and tap on Block This Contact as show in Image 2.
- In Settings > Mail, scroll down and tap on Blocked Sender Options as shown in Image 3. Here you can choose two options: Mark as Blocked, Leave in Inbox; and Move to Trash. You can choose whichever option you prefer. I chose Move to Trash. Out of sight, out of mind.
- If you tap the back button, under Blocked Sender Options you can see your entire block list. This includes phone numbers and emails.
Nice. Ive been trying to figure out a way to do this. Good to know that it comes baked into the next rev.
I use Junk as a holder for stuff I may or may not want to read. Notices from online forums, ads from a few vendors, that sort of thing. But there is another group that are just pure garbage. I want them to go away. I don’t want to see them at all. This will do that. Nice
Nice to know. But is this done at the iCloud level so that the same blocking is done on all iOS and Mac devices?
So far it seems like it’s at the device level. Although that might change in Catalina. I’m not running that beta.