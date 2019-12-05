iOS 13: How to Customize Control Center With Different Tools

Control Center is a feature of iOS that gives you fast access to tools like camera, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple Notes, and more. Here’s how to customize Control Center for iOS devices.

Control Center

First, it’s important to note a change that Apple made to Control Center. iPhones that are pre-iPhone X access Control Center by swiping up from the bottom. But on iPhone X and later you access it by swiping down from the top right corner of the screen. The same goes for iPads.

You can customize Control Center by going to Settings > Control Center > Customize Controls. There’s a big list of tools you can add and remove by tapping the green plus or red minus. Some of the default tools are flashlight, timer, calculator, camera, and Low Power Mode.

Tools you can add include Accessibility shortcuts, alarm, Apple TV remote, Dark Mode, stopwatch, Voice Memos, and more. You can change them any time you like, depending on which settings you want to quickly access.

Further Reading:

[Credit Bureaus Start to Add Apple Card to Reports]

[Behind the Scenes of VSCO With CEO Joel Flory]