iOS 13: How to Create a Memoji Using Apple’s New Options

iOS 13 adds new customization options to let you personalize your Memoji even further. Here’s how to create one.

Memoji

A Memoji is a type of Animoji that uses your device’s Face ID to let you create animated messages in iMessage that resemble you. To get started:

Open Messages on an iPhone or iPad with Face ID. For iPhones, this is the iPhone X or later. For iPads, this is the iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2018 models). Open a chat with someone, and tap the button with three faces . Next, tap the three dots on the left, and tap New Memoji .

You’ll be be able to choose your skin color, hairstyle, and facial features.. New options include facial piercings, makeup, teeth, and more. Once you’ve created one, your Memoji will appear in the keyboard where you can drag and drop them into messages as stickers. You can also set your Memoji as your photo in Contacts.

