iOS 13: How to Merge Live Photos Together As a Video

iOS 13 adds a neat feature in Photos that lets you merge Live Photos together and save them as a video. Here’s how.

Merge Live Photos

When you’ve taken several Live Photos in quick succession, you can open Photos, hold down to view the animation, and it will automatically run through the other Live Photos as well.

Open Photos . Tap Select at the upper right of the screen. This might be easier if you’re in the All Photos view as the thumbnails are smaller. Tap all of the Live Photos you want. Then tap the Share button and choose Save As Video .

You’ll then find the video in your Recents album, or again if you have All Photos selected.

