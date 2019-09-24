iOS 13: How to Share Photos Without Location Data

The Photos app on iOS doesn’t have a native way to view a photo’s metadata, like image size, camera information, ISO, focal length, etc. But iOS 13 does give you a way to share photos without location data.
Remove Location
- Open Photos.
- When you select a photo and tap the share button, tap Options at the top.
- You’ll see four options: Automatic, Individual Photo, iCloud Link. This is only relevant when you share photos in Messages, and it chooses the beset image format based on size or number of photos/videos being shared.
- For this tip, we’ll be looking under the Include section. Turn the toggle off for All Photos Data. It won’t remove the location data on your phone, but it will when you share the photo.
