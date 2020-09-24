You’ve got a huge party coming up. Maybe it’s for your 21st birthday. Or maybe, if you’re aging as well as I try to convince myself I am, it’s your 48th. Either way, you want to keep track of how much time you have left to prepare for that big event. Now that Apple allows us to use iOS 14 Home Screen widgets, you can keep that reminder right in front of you.

Apps Have to Support iOS 14 Home Screen Widgets First

I’ve tried several different countdown apps, and not many support Home Screen widgets. I’d be surprised if that doesn’t change in the coming weeks. After all, iOS 14 was just released, and developers are surely still working to add support for the feature. Some, like the developers behind Widgetsmith, even help you create custom widgets for your Home Screen.

One app that already allows for Home Screen widgets, however, is Eventime. It’s a free app, with premium features through In-App Purchase. Here’s how to make it work for you.

Creating Your Countdown in Eventime

After you run Eventime for the first time, you go right into creating your first countdown timer. If you don’t see the menu, just tap the blue plus sign to get going. Next, fill in the details you want, including the date and time (if necessary) of your big event. After you do that, tap Add.

Go back to your Home Screen, then tap and hold until all of your icons start to wiggle. In the top right corner, tap the plus sign to add a widget. Scroll down until you see the Eventime widget for your event. Tap it, and you’ll see options for the widget size and which events the widget includes. Choose the one you want, tap Add Widget, and you’re done.

Now, just enjoy your countdown as an iOS 14 Home Screen widget.