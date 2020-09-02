iOS 14 lets you add captions to photos and it’s a great way to add more information to them to save your memories.

Add Captions to Photos

Adding captions to photos is as simple as tapping on a photo, swiping up, and adding text to the caption field. There doesn’t seem to be a way to add a caption to multiple photos as once, but that’s okay because the caption is most likely going to be unique to each photo.

For example, I’ve scanned old family photos and keep them in the Photos app. Captions help me remember information like names, locations, and context. Then I can tap on the search bar in Photos and relevant captions will appear there.