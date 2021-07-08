Apple Notes saw a modest update with iOS | iPadOS 15, but one new feature that was added is sure to help your organization. Users can now add tags to their notes.

Note: This is a beta so the location of these features within Settings may change.

Tags in Apple Notes

You’ll find a toggle for this feature by going to Settings > Notes > Auto Convert to Tag. This means that you can create a tag by typing “#Tag”, tag meaning whatever word you want, and hit enter, it will automatically turn that into a tag.

Once you’ve created a few tags you’ll see them in their own section within Apple Notes by navigating to the Folders view. So far in these betas I can only create and view tags using iOS 15 and not iPadOS 15.