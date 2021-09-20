The official release of iOS 15 drops today, and of course you’ll want to know the iOS 15 device support list. Like the past few OS releases, iOS 15 supports a lot of devices and this is great news for Apple customers. At this point it would be quicker to say which devices are not supported.

iOS 15 Device Support

  • iPhone 13/Pro/Pro Max/mini
  • iPhone 12/Pro/Pro Max/mini
  • iPhone 11 /Pro/Pro Max
  • iPhone XS/XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8/Plus
  • iPhone 7/Plus
  • iPhone 6s/Plus
  • iPhone SE (1-2-3 gen)
  • iPod touch (7 gen)
