The official release of iOS 15 drops today, and of course you’ll want to know the iOS 15 device support list. Like the past few OS releases, iOS 15 supports a lot of devices and this is great news for Apple customers. At this point it would be quicker to say which devices are not supported.
iOS 15 Device Support
- iPhone 13/Pro/Pro Max/mini
- iPhone 12/Pro/Pro Max/mini
- iPhone 11 /Pro/Pro Max
- iPhone XS/XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8/Plus
- iPhone 7/Plus
- iPhone 6s/Plus
- iPhone SE (1-2-3 gen)
- iPod touch (7 gen)