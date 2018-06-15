iOS: Naming AirPods Can Help You if They Get Lost

Redditor u/UnsightlyMe has a great tip to help you recover your AirPods if they get lost: naming AirPods with your phone number or email address. You can use this in addition to using Find My iPhone.

How to Name Your AirPods

Open Settings . Tap Bluetooth . Find your AirPods once they are connected. Tap on the circular “i” icon . Rename them.

The name is stored in the AirPods firmware and not on the iPhone. If someone finds your AirPods and connects them to their device, they will see your information as the name. Of course, you’ll have to rely on them doing the right thing and sending them back to you.

