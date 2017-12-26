iOS: There’s a 3D Touch Apple Maps Trick for Weather

There are several places where you can get weather information in iOS, including Apple Maps. It displays the temperature of your location, but you can also get more details with a 3D Touch Apple Maps action.

Weather Forecast

If you 3D Touch the temperature indicator in Apple Maps, you can see a 7-8 hour forecast for that particular location. It’s a handy feature if you’re in Maps and you quickly want to see the weather. You can do this instead of opening the Weather app and searching for a location there.