iPhone Set Up Guide: How to Set up Your New Device

Congratulations on getting an iPhone. Setting it up is easy and you’ll be using it in no time. Here’s our iPhone set up guide to walk you through the process. Or, if you have an iPad, follow along with our guide here.

iPhone Set Up Process

When you turn on your iPhone, you’ll be greeted with a screen that says “Hello” in different languages. To start, press the home button to move to the next screen. Next, you’ll c hoose your country or region from the list. If you have another iOS device running iOS 11, you can use Quick Start. Bring the two devices close together and they will automatically begin setting up. If you don’t have another device, tap Set Up Manually . The next step is to connect it to a Wi-Fi network, cellular network, or iTunes. Tap the Wi-Fi network you want to use. If you have an iPhone 5s or newer, you’ll then be guided to set up Touch ID . Follow the on-screen instructions to use your fingerprint to unlock your device. Then, set a six-digit passcode to further protect your data. Or, you can choose a four-digit password, custom passcode, or none at all (but that’s not recommended). If you have an iCloud or iTunes backup, you can restore your data from that in this step. If not, tap Set Up as New iPhone on the next screen. Next, sign in with your Apple ID. If you don’t have one, tap “ Don’t have an Apple ID or forgot it? ” You’ll then be directed to create one using an email and password. If you do sign in with your Apple ID, you might be asked to type in a verification code from a previous device. Setting up Siri and other services is next. Follow the on-screen instructions, like speaking a few phrases, so Siri can learn your voice. If you signed in with your Apple ID, you’ll also be asked to set up Apple Pay and iCloud Keychain. You’ll then be asked if you want to share information with Apple and developers with analytics. This will be up to you to decide whether to activate analytics or not, but generally it’s safe to turn on. Apple uses anonymous analytics to improve its services. Finally, tap Get Started to begin using your iPhone.

After you get to the home screen, you’ll be presented with a list of built-in apps. Come back tomorrow when we share our 10 must-have third-party apps to download.