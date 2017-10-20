Get a Head Start on Your iPhone X Preorder on October 23

If you’re part of the iPhone Upgrade Program and want an iPhone X, you can get a head start this Monday, October 23. Although orders for the iPhone X don’t open up until October 27, Apple provides a way to get a pre-approval if you’re a current member of the program. Here’s how to get a head start on your iPhone X preorder.

iPhone X Preorder Pre-Approval

You can start by checking your upgrade eligibility. Visit Apple’s eligibility page and sign in with your Apple ID. Or, you can use your iPhone’s serial number and IMEI. To get this information on your iPhone, go to Settings > General > About . Scroll down until you see the Serial Number entry. Three entries below that you’ll find the IMEI number. Visit this page to enter them into Apple’s eligibility form. Next, provide your carrier account details in the Apple Store app. Tap the Shop icon at the bottom, then iPhone, then iPhone Upgrade Program. You’ll need your password and other relevant information, such as a username/account ID. Back up your data on your current iPhone. If you use iCloud Backup, it will be done automatically. If you want to be sure, on your iPhone go to Settings , then tap on your name at the top (on iOS 11). Go to iCloud > iCloud Backup . This will give you the time of the last successful backup. Or, you can back up your iPhone with iTunes. Have your personal information and credit card on hand. This includes your Social Security number and date of birth for the credit check. The credit card will need to be a U.S. card. Debit and prepaid cards aren’t accepted.

Apple provides a FAQ on the iPhone Upgrade Page to answer questions you might have. Although if you’re already a member, this shouldn’t be a problem. Now that Apple provides a trade-in kit by mail, you don’t even need an Apple Store nearby anymore.