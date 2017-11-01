iPhone X: How to Access Control Center

Taking away the Home button on the iPhone X turned gestures into a kind of digital duck-duck-goose game. What used to be the Control Center gesture is now how you get to the Home screen, which means the Control Center gesture had to move.

iPhone X Control Center gesture: swipe down from the right horn

Swipe down from the iPhone X’s right horn for Control Center

To see Control Center swipe down from the display’s right horn. The iPhone X has a black area, or notch, at the top of the screen where the front-facing cameras and sensors live. There’s a little bit of screen on either side of the notch. Those are the horns.

The left horn shows the time, and the right horn shows signal strength and battery.

