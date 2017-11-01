iPhone X: How to Access Control Center

Taking away the Home button on the iPhone X turned gestures into a kind of digital duck-duck-goose game. What used to be the Control Center gesture is now how you get to the Home screen, which means the Control Center gesture had to move.

To see Control Center swipe down from the display’s right horn. The iPhone X has a black area, or notch, at the top of the screen where the front-facing cameras and sensors live. There’s a little bit of screen on either side of the notch. Those are the horns.

The left horn shows the time, and the right horn shows signal strength and battery.