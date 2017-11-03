The iPhone X Manual That Apple Forgot to Create

Reddit user u/MichaelRahmani has created a brief guide to the iPhone X controls. Apple’s newest iPhone brings many changes and requires you to learn how to use an iPhone all over again. Here is the unofficial iPhone X manual that shows you all of the new gestures.
iPhone X Controls
- Wake up the screen: Tap anywhere
- Open notifications: Swipe down from the top left of the screen
- Take a screenshot: Press volume up and sleep/wake button simultaneously
- Restart iPhone X: Press volume down and sleep/wake button simultaneously
- View open apps: Swipe up towards the middle of the screen
- To close apps: Swipe up towards the middle and hold down on an app card
- Open Control Center: Swipe down from the top right of the screen
- Summon Siri: Press and hold sleep/wake button
- Launch Apple Pay: Press sleep/wake button twice
- Disable Face ID: Press sleep/wake button five times
- Get to home screen: Swipe up from the bottom
- Switch between apps: Swipe the home indicator bar right or left
The Mac Observer has additional tips on how to use Reachability, and an iPhone X starter guide.