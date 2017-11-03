The iPhone X Manual That Apple Forgot to Create

Reddit user u/MichaelRahmani has created a brief guide to the iPhone X controls. Apple’s newest iPhone brings many changes and requires you to learn how to use an iPhone all over again. Here is the unofficial iPhone X manual that shows you all of the new gestures.

iPhone X Controls

Wake up the screen : Tap anywhere

: Tap anywhere Open notifications : Swipe down from the top left of the screen

: Swipe down from the top left of the screen Take a screenshot : Press volume up and sleep/wake button simultaneously

: Press volume up and sleep/wake button simultaneously Restart iPhone X : Press volume down and sleep/wake button simultaneously

: Press volume down and sleep/wake button simultaneously View open apps : Swipe up towards the middle of the screen

: Swipe up towards the middle of the screen To close apps : Swipe up towards the middle and hold down on an app card

: Swipe up towards the middle and hold down on an app card Open Control Center : Swipe down from the top right of the screen

: Swipe down from the top right of the screen Summon Siri : Press and hold sleep/wake button

: Press and hold sleep/wake button Launch Apple Pay : Press sleep/wake button twice

: Press sleep/wake button twice Disable Face ID : Press sleep/wake button five times

: Press sleep/wake button five times Get to home screen : Swipe up from the bottom

: Swipe up from the bottom Switch between apps: Swipe the home indicator bar right or left

The Mac Observer has additional tips on how to use Reachability, and an iPhone X starter guide.