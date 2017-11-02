iPhone X: How to Quit Apps

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
1 minute read
| Quick Tip

Quitting apps on the iPhone X works a lot like it does in any other device running iOS 11, but with a couple differences—like knowing how to get to App Switcher so you can actually kill a running app. Read on to learn how it works.

iPhone X App Switcher gesture: Swipe up from the bottom of the screen and pause

Swipe up and pause to see the iPhone X App Switcher, which is also where you quit apps

To quit apps on the iPhone X you first need to get to the App Switcher view. I detail that in another tip, but the short version is swipe up and pause.

iPhone X quit apps in App Switcher by pressing and holding on an app and then tap the quit button

Press and hold an app, then tap the quit button to close it

Once you’re in the App Switcher view tap and hold on any app until the Quit button appears at app’s top left corner. Now swipe through the apps until you find the one you want to quit and tap that little red button.

Looking for more iPhone X gestures?

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account