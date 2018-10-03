There’s a Fix For That iPhone XS Hotspot Bug

Some people have been experiencing an iPhone XS hotspot bug (or maybe just one person). In any case, the issue was solved.

[Representing the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR in Plain Text [Update]]

iPhone XS Hotspot Bug

I don’t know if it’s an issue with iOS 12, the iPhone XS, or macOS Mojave. But Christina Warren took to Twitter the other day saying that her iPhone XS kept connecting as a hotspot when she plugged it into her Mac running Mojave.

My iPhone XS keeps trying to connect as hotspot when I plug it into my Mojave Mac — how the hell do I prevent this? Networking stops and removing it from the network settings doesn’t work. — Christscreama Warren (@film_girl) October 1, 2018

But Twitter user Chris Ball had a fix: Reset your network settings on the iPhone by doing to Settings > General > Reset. So if you run into this bug, try resetting your network settings.

[The iPhone XS Giveaway]