‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ Streaming Free on Apple TV+ This Weekend: Here’s How to Watch

With it being Halloween weekend, this is a great time to remind readers that Apple TV+ is giving audiences the chance to watch the Peanuts holiday special It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown for free.

Today we’re going to show you how to watch this holiday classic, while also taking a short look at other Peanuts classics available during this coming holiday season.

How to Stream ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ on Apple TV+ for Free

From now until Oct. 31, audiences can stream It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on Apple TV+ for free. All users will need is an Apple ID.

As observed by AppleInsider, the Peanuts holiday specials no longer see broadcast on PBS or any other television channel. Due to Apple having the rights to Peanuts content, the company is now an exclusive streaming destination for these holiday classics.

However, while Apple now has the rights to stream the Charlie Brown classics, the company is allowing audiences to catch these great holiday specials without the need for an Apple TV+ subscription.

To watch this Peanuts Halloween special, users will need access to Apple TV+. This means users either need to have the app downloaded on their Apple device, or see if their TV supports the Apple TV+ app. Additionally, most popular streaming devices, such as Roku or the Amazon Fire Stick should have an Apple TV+ app available.

Of course, you can also watch the special directly through the Apple TV+ website, though remember your Apple ID. Those creating an Apple ID for the first time will be asked to enter billing information to watch the special. However, it will not ask you for credit card information to watch it.

The Holidays Are Upon Us, Charlie Brown

In addition to Apple TV+ streaming It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown for free, the service is also providing short-time access to other popular Peanuts classics. This includes A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, which streams for free from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, as well as A Charlie Brown Christmas streaming free from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25.

Alongside these Peanuts specials, two new ones will also be available during the Christmas season. Both I want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown and Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales will begin streaming on Apple TV+ Dec. 2.

Lastly, you can be sure to find some great Halloween music with this month's edition of Nick's Picks, and don't forget that there's only more to look forward to as we get deeper into the holiday season.

Are you looking forward to watching It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown? Let us know in the comments.