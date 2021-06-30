Wednesday, July 30, 2021, is the last day customers can activate certain new devices and get Apple TV+ free for twelve months. Those activated from July 1 will get three months of the streaming service for free.

Apple TV+ Free for a Year Offer Ends Today

The Apple TV+ free trial offer comes with a newly activated iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac. The terms and conditions state that this offer cannot be combined with an Apple One bundle. Furthermore, the updated three-month offer is not available if a user or someone in their iCloud Family has previously used the free year offer. There is only one offer per Family. Finally, users must claim the offer in the Apple TV app within three months after first setting up their new device.

Check Your Existing Subscription

July 1, 2021, is also the first day that those who initially signed up for a free year of Apple TV+ will finally have to start paying. No valid current free trials will be cut short. To check if a free trial is coming to an end on an iPhone or iPad tap Settings > Your name at the top > Subscriptions. If Apple TV+ is listed in your active subscriptions it will have a ‘next billing date’ outlined next to it.