Learn If Your Mac and iPad Support Universal Control

The buzz around Universal Control has been building since Apple first showed it off at WWDC 2021. Now that the feature is here, you should know which Macs and iPads support it. Let’s take a look at what you need to benefit from this feature that allows you use the same mouse and keyboard with both your tablet and computer.

The Official List of Devices Supporting Universal Control

According to Apple, only newer devices will support Universal Control. The feature, allowing you to move between your Mac and iPad with a single keyboard and mouse, is one more step in bringing your devices together.

As long as your Mac or iPad came out in 2016 or later, it should all work fine. Here are the exact models.

Macs Offering Support for Universal Control

MacBook Pro (2016 and later)

MacBook (2016 and later)

MacBook Air (2018 and later)

iMac (2017 and later)

iMac (5K Retina 27-inch, Late 2015)

iMac Pro

Mac mini (2018 and later)

Mac Pro (2019)

Interestingly enough, Apple doesn’t list the Mac Studio. Perhaps the Cupertino-based company plans on adding the new desktop computer to the list after it arrives.

Universal Control-Enabled iPads

iPad Pro

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (6th generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

Other Requirements for the Feature

Once you make certain your device is one Apple supports for Universal Control, you’ll need to be sure both the Mac and iPad are signed into iCloud with the same Apple ID. The devices need to be within 10 meters (30 feet) of each other. Also, Handoff has to be turned on.

It’s also important to note that Universal Control doesn’t support Managed Apple IDs. These are most commonly found in educational environments, like schools and universities.

Your iPad can’t be sharing its cellular connection, and your Mac must not be sharing its internet connection.

Of course, you also need to be running macOS Monterey 12.3 or later, as well as iPadOS 15.4 or later.