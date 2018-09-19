How to Turn on Live Listen for Your AirPods

Apple originally added Live Listen for compatible hearing aids. But now you can use it with your AirPods. It turns your iPhone into a microphone to help you hear in difficult situations. Here’s how to turn on Live Listen with AirPods.

Turn on Live Listen

Go to Settings > Control Center > Customize Controls . Scroll down until you see Hearing and tap the green Plus button next to it. Next, go back to the home screen. Swipe up to reveal Control Center , and tap the ear icon. In the menu that appears, tap Live Listen to turn it on.

Now you can point your phone around your surroundings. It’s great if you don’t need hearing aids, but you’re still in a situation in which you have trouble hearing someone or something.

