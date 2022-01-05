Lumos! Siri Understands Harry Potter Spells

Your iPhone and, more specifically, Siri can perform some tricks straight from Harry Potter! It understands the ‘Lumos’ and ‘Nox’ commands for turning the flashlight on and off!

‘Hey Siri, Lumos’ Turns on iPhone Flashlight

If you get your iPhone and say “Hey Siri, Lumos”, the device’s flashlight turns on. To turn it off, as all Harry Potter aficionados know, the command is “Hey Siri, Nox”. The equivalent commands also work on Android devices (just start with “Hey Google”). This trick has actually been known for a while, but has regained attention, presumably thanks to the recent Harry Potter movie reunion.

If you’re really committed, PC Guide suggests creating spell-based shortcuts. You could, for instance, make saying “Hey Siri, Cantis” prompt your device to play music!