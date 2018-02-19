macOS: Some Useful Mac Menu Bar Shortcuts You Can Do With the Option Key

A while ago I wrote a tip where you can Option-click the Wi-Fi icon on the Mac for diagnostic details. But there are many more Mac menu bar shortcuts you can do, and they all use the Option key. Here are some that I’ve found.

Mac Menu Bar Shortcuts with Option

System

Volume : Here you can quickly choose your input and output devices

: Here you can quickly choose your input and output devices Bluetooth : See the version number, MAC address, and connected devices

: See the version number, MAC address, and connected devices Battery : See the battery’s condition

: See the battery’s condition Time Machine : Verify backups, browse other backup disks

: Verify backups, browse other backup disks Apple (): Get system information, immediately restart/shutdown/log out

Third-Party Apps

1Password : Switch vaults, search settings, report website issues, open URLs, lock the app

: Switch vaults, search settings, report website issues, open URLs, lock the app Micro Snitch: View the computer model identifier, view the model ID and channels for input and outputs

There are also sometimes app-dependent option shortcuts when you click on File, Edit, View, etc., in various apps. Example: In Safari clicking on the History tab lets you Clear History at the very bottom. If you press the Option key it switches to Clear History and Keep Website Data.

Another shortcut you can do is open Launchpad and hold down the Option key. This will make the icons jiggle, ready to be uninstalled.

This is by no means an exhaustive list, and I’m sure there are plenty more hidden Mac menu bar shortcuts I haven’t found yet.