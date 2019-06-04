RIP Bash: macOS Catalina Will Set Z Shell as Terminal Default

Starting with the macOS Catalina beta, your Mac will use zsh as the default shell in Terminal, replacing Bash.

Bash and Z Shell

Bash, otherwise known as the Bourne Again Shell, started in 1989 to replace the older Bourne shell. It’s been the default shell in macOS starting with OS X Jaguar released in 2002. However, people have always been able to change what shell they want, and Z shell is a popular alternative. Z shell extends Bash with a bunch of improvements.

Changing Your Default Shell From Users & Groups

Choose Apple menu > System Preferences , then click Users & Groups . Click the lock icon , then enter your account name and password . Control-click your user name in the list of users on the left, then choose Advanced Options . Choose a shell from the ”Login shell” menu, then click OK to save the changes.

Changing Your Default Shell From Terminal

Open Terminal and enter the following command:

$ chsh -s path

Where path is one of shell paths listed in /etc/shells, such as /bin/zsh, /bin/bash, /bin/csh, /bin/dash, /bin/ksh, /bin/sh, or /bin/tcsh.

