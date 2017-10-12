macOS High Sierra: Enhance Browsing With Safari Website Controls

With macOS High Sierra, Apple upgraded Safari to give us a better experience. We have intelligent tracking prevention and granular controls for websites. These Safari website controls let us create a unique experience on a per-website basis. Preventing auto-play videos, automatic Reader mode, and Content Blockers are a few of these controls.

Finding Safari Website Controls

On your Mac, open Safari . You can press Command (⌘) + Command (,) on the keyboard, or click Safari > Preferences in the menu bar.

Here you’ll find the new macOS High Sierra controls. The controls are:

Reader : Lets you automatically use Reader on websites you choose.

: Lets you automatically use Reader on websites you choose. Content Blockers : Keep adblockers enabled for certain websites, and you can choose to turn it off for your favorite websites. Or, keep the blockers on for all websites.

: Keep adblockers enabled for certain websites, and you can choose to turn it off for your favorite websites. Or, keep the blockers on for all websites. Auto-Play : Tired of annoying videos that automatically play? Here you can shut them off for good.

: Tired of annoying videos that automatically play? Here you can shut them off for good. Page Zoom : Control the page zoom level for individual websites.

: Control the page zoom level for individual websites. Camera/Microphone/Location : Here you can choose to prevent websites from accessing these Mac components. Or, you can make websites ask to use your camera, mic, or location.

: Here you can choose to prevent websites from accessing these Mac components. Or, you can make websites ask to use your camera, mic, or location. Notifications: Don’t want websites showing notifications in the Notification Center? We already get enough notifications on your iDevices, we don’t need them on the Mac. This section is a bit different. You can check or uncheck a box to let websites ask permission, or not.

Alternatives

You can also access Safari website controls in two other ways:

Right-click the address bar and choose Settings For This Website . Or, go to the menu bar and click Safari > Settings For This Website .

The level of control that Apple provides in Safari makes it more enticing to use over third-party browsers. I’ve always used it as my main browser, but it’s nice to have more control. That’s really what it comes down to: people should be able to control their experience of the web.